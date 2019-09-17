Actors Riz Ahmed & Jameela Jamil pullout of Gates Foundation event awarding Modi

NEW YORK, Sep 17 (APP):Prominent actor and rap artist Riz Ahmed, and actress and radio personality Jameela Jamil, who are of Pakistani origin, have decided to opt out of an event arranged by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to receive Global Goalkeeper Award for his work in improving sanitation in his country.

“Jameela Jamil and Riz Ahmed are no longer participating in Goalkeepers,” the foundation told HuffPost.

On Twitter, Ms Jamil said she would “not be commenting on any of this” in response to a tweet by the head of Polis Project Suchitra Vijayan asking her about pulling out.

Riz Ahmed has not publicly commented on the decision.