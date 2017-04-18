9 industrial zones to be set up along CPEC rout in 3 years

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): As many as nine industrial zones have been planned to be set up along the rout of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from Gwadar to Chitral to utilize the natural resources throughout the country.

“These industrial zones would be set up in a period of two to three years with the ownership of the respective provinces”, official sources in Ministry of Planning told APP here on Tuesday.

The sources informed that provincial governments have speeded up homework on implementation of these zones, planned to be set up under industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan, being introduced with successful implantation of projects in energy and transport infrastructure sector.

“To take advantage of Pakistan’s natural resources, economic zones will be established under CPEC, one each in all the four provinces, FATA, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and two by the Federal Government in Islamabad Capital Territory and Port Qasim at Karachi”.

The 6th Joint Cooperation Committee held last year had approved nine special economic zones directing the joint work group on industry to ensure its speedy implementation.

It is hoped that relocation of Chinese labour intensive industry would help in generating huge employment in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the sources added that the government had executed its plan of utilizing untapped coal reserves in Thar, a black gold which has a capacity to produce power for 400 years.

They further said with the help of technology in marble mining sector, a modern marble city would be established in Mohamand Agency, FATA.