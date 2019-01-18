9.6 mln Pakistani children facing chronic nutrition deprivation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):More than 9.6 million Pakistani children have experienced chronic nutrition deprivation in early childhood as over 44 percent children under five year are stunted in the country.

According to a UNICEF’s progress report 2013-2015 results for children in Pakistan, this is the third highest percentage of stunted children in the world due to chronic malnutrition.

It claimed that stunting prevalence is higher in male children than in female while stunting disparities among urban and rural population of Pakistan is 37 percent and 46 percent respectively.

It said that stunted children suffer delayed growth and their brains do not develop.

It added that stunted children have seven month delay in starting school while they have low IQ and more