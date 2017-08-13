70th Independence Day to be celebrated with full passion: Maiza Hameed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary Capital
Administration and Development Division, Maiza Hameed Saturday said
that all the arrangements had been finalized to celebrate 70th
Independence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm.
Talking to APP here, she said that in order to celebrate the
Independence Day, preparation was in full swing in educational
institutions of federal capital.
She said that speech and national songs competitions were being
organized in different educational institutions and the prizes among
the winners would be distributed.
She also informed that the independence day would be started in the
educational institutions by hosting national flag ceremony and special prayers would be offered for the peace and prosperity of the country.
The parliamentary secretary further said father of the nation
Quid -e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions had dreamed an
Independence, peaceful and democratic Pakistan in which the
fundamental rights of citizens could be ensured.
She said in order to fulfill the vision of the founders of the
mother land, whole nation would have to put their collective
struggles for the development of country.
