Polio eradication national imperative: Ayesha Raza

ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): Prime Minister’s Focal Person for

Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq Tuesday said Polio

eradication has become our national imperative and most importantly

enjoys broad political and popular support.

She was addressing global leaders at Drop to Zero – Global

Pledging event for Polio Eradication in Atlanta, USA, said a press

release received here.

She said led personally by our Prime Minister, a whole of

government effort with effective GPEI support has proven decisive.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made a commitment to a polio-free

world for the current and future generations of Pakistani children,

we have absolutely no intention of letting them and the children of

the world down”, said Senator Ayesha.

This is backed up by a direct financial contribution of US$154

million and substantial indirect contribution of $100 million is

made each year in Government and security infrastructure and time,

she added.

Ayesha said our National Emergency Action Plan for Polio

Eradication is clearly delivering results – to clear the polio

reservoirs, respond aggressively to any outbreak and maintain high

population immunity elsewhere.

There are no magic solutions, just extraordinary hard work

with a focus on the basics of vaccination to ensure success by our

heroic vaccinators on the doorstep and inside each home.

She said today, there are no longer any children inaccessible

to the programme.

Ayesha said campaign quality has strengthened and we have expanded

surveillance to reduce the risk of any missed transmission.

Senator Ayesha thanked all donors and partners for their continued

support towards this public health milestone for children.

The event was participated by Mr. Bill Gates co-chair of the

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of

International Development of Canada, John Germ, President, Rotary

International, Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director, National Primary

Healthcare Development Agency of Nigeria, Takashi Shinozuka, Consul

General of Japan in Atlanta, Neven Mimica, Commissioner for

International Cooperation and Development, European Commission

HamdullahMohib, Ambassador to the United States, Afghanistan, Anne

Schuchat, Acting Director, Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, Michel Zaffran, Director, Polio Eradication, World

Health Organization.

The Global Forum was informed that since the Global Polio

Eradication Initiative was launched in 1988, polio cases around the

world have dropped by 99.9%. In 1988, polio paralyzed 40 children

every hour, resulting in more than 350,000 cases each year across

125 countries.

To date in 2017, there have been just five cases of polio

anywhere in the world, fewer than in any previous year.

These cases have been confined to small areas in Afghanistan

and Pakistan. Nigeria has not reported a new polio case since August

2016. Polio is on the verge of becoming only the second human

disease after smallpox to be eradicated.

There has been continued progress in Afghanistan and Pakistan,

as both countries work together to ensure that more children are

reached with polio vaccines.