Submit concrete proposals for resolving POC issue, Nisar directs NADRA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday directed National

Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to submit concrete proposals

within twenty-four hours for resolving issue of Pakistan Origin Card

(POC).

Taking notice of exaggerated reports about NADRA service

charges from overseas Pakistanis, the Minister directed Chairman

NADRA to clarify its position on all forums, especially in suo moto

case pending before Supreme Court.

He was chairing a high level meeting here which was attended

among others by Secretary Interior, Advocate General, Chairman

NADRA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and

senior officers of Interior Ministry and Federal Investigation

Agency (FIA).

The Minister also directed Secretary Interior to prepare

a comprehensive strategy paper within a week time for separation

of Immigration Department from FIA.

He said Immigration & Border Management all over the world

were independent and specialized subjects that needed to be

separated from FIA which was primarily tasked with investigation

of white-collar crimes.

The Minister said modernized Immigration & Border Management

departments would streamline process of effective monitoring of

Pakistan’s entry and exit points through air, sea and land routes.

In a briefing, Chairman NADRA said there had been no

increase in NADRA service charges since 2012.

He said that the validity period of each card was significantly enhanced

and total cost of the card has in fact reduced.

Over issue of land acquisition case in Tama Morian for a

private housing society, the ICT Administration informed the Minister

that under the law it could not acquire land for purpose of private housing

society.

The Minister while directing Secretary Interior and Chief

Commissioner to submit legal position before the Court.