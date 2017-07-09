4th, 5th phases of PM’s Youth Laptop scheme to begin on Monday

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Fourth and fifth phases of Prime

Minister’s Youth Laptop scheme will begin on Monday.

Under the phases, 200,000 laptops will be distributed among

students belonging to higher education institutions in the public

sector across the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

Students enrolled in Ph.D, M.S, M. Phil, Masters and

Undergraduate courses are eligible to apply.

Special quota is reserved for students pursuing two-year or

three-year Diploma of Associate Engineering programmes at

government colleges and the students of intermediate, graduate and

post-graduate programmes at public sector colleges or universities

of FATA and Islamabad Capital Territory.

Disabled students are also placed in the reserved quota to

benefit from the scheme.

Students can register their profiles by 30th of September at

pmnls.hec.gov.pk.