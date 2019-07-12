3-day Pakistani Mango festival kicks off in UAE

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):A three-day Pakistani mango festival kicked off in UAE , displaying different varieties of high-quality mangoes such as Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar Ratore, and Langra to attract the large number of visitors.

Different stalls have been set up, where different breeds of mangoes have been displayed. The famous types of mangoes are Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar Ratore, and Langra which have no match in taste in the entire

world.

“The aim of organizing this festival was not only to highlight the importance of Pakistani mangoes but also to increase and enhance its export and this festival will play an important role in enhancing the productivity of mangoes” said organizers.