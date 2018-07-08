2nd Martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani being observed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):The second martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani was observed on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday with a renewed pledge to continue struggle for accomplishment of martyrs mission.

In this connection, a big rally was taken out in Muzaffarabad, which marched towards Burhan Muzaffar Wani Chowk amid anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Addressing the rally, speakers including Commander of Hizbul Mujahiddeen Syed Salah Uddin strongly condemned Indian state terrorism in the occupied valley.

He urged the United Nations and human rights organizations to stop India from further bloodshed of the innocent Kashmiris who are struggling for the just right for the past seventy years.

Call for the observance of the day has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in occupied Kashmir.

The authorities have also put several Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Zafar Akbar Butt, Bilal Siddiqi and Muhammad Yousuf Naqash under house detention or in custody to stop them from leading the march.

Meanwhile, Wani’s father Muzaffar Ahmad Wani has said that everybody knows Jammu and Kashmir has seen a complete change after Burhan’s death.

Burhan’s mother Maimoon, 44, a graduate and daughter of a retired school headmaster, said, “It has been two years since her son, Burhan achieved what he had set out to achieve: martyrdom.”

She says it feels like yesterday when her son left home in order to fight the Indian occupational forces.

Complete shutdown was observed on the day to pay tributes to Burhan Wani and those killed by the Indian troops during the mass uprising erupted after the killing of Burhan Wani.

Burhan Wani was killed along with his two associates by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on this day in 2016.

To observe martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) had organized a protest rally which was started here from State Life Building (Blue Area) and culminated at D-Chowk.

The protest rally was largely attended by APHC leaders, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), members of civil society and general public at large.

Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged the government of Pakistan to play its role for making the United Nations Human Rights report on Kashmir public. It should direct its diplomats to make affective lobby around the world to highlight Indian massacre in IoK.

He reiterated his commitment with Pakistan and quoted Quaid-e-Azam’s statement after his Srinagar’s visit in 1944 where Quaid reaching Bara Kahu said that Kasmir would be the capital of Pakistan.

He remained determined to support the Kashmiris of IoK and also demanded Pakistanis to stand beside them in their freedom movement.

Chairperson Peace and Culture Mushaal Hussein Mullick Sunday organized a seminar to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary.