LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz
Sharif said on Thursday that 25 male and female students
are going to Turkey for learning Turkish language on
scholarship.
In this regard, a function was held in Model Town
in which Punjab Chief Minister was the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said
that unluckily merit had not been adopted during the
last 70 years, adding the culture of merit had been
promoted during the last nine years in Punjab.
He advised the students to give priority to hardwork
to bring laurels home and act as great ambassadors of
Pakistan in Turkey.
On another occasion, Chief Minister said that Turkish
public tremendously love the people of Pakistan and if
a Turkish taxi driver comes to know that you are Pakistani
then they even do not accept fare.
He said that students were going to world renowned
Istanbul University on one-year course. He said that
the latest technology had narrowed distances; therefore,
you may remain in contact with your family members from
Turkey through WhatsApp and added that it will not let
you feel glum and as a result, you will learn Turkish
language with zeal and hard work.
Replying to the question of a media person, the Chief
Minister said that no political query should be asked today
and told that a separate political session would be held
with the media men for political news.
Talking on the occasion, the students said that their
selection had been made purely on merit and they were
thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on it.
25 students to visit Turkey on scholarship
LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz