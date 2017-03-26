24-hour ultrosound service at every BHU in Punjab: CM

LAHORE, March 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif presiding over a meeting here Sunday said the government

was investing billions of rupees to improve health care and acting on

a plan to provide 24-hour service of ultrasound at every Basic Health

Unit in Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said it was the

right of common man to have quality medical facilities at hospitals

and that was why the Punjab government was investing billions of

rupees to improve the health care system of the province so that

quality medical facilities must be given to the common people which

were usually given to the elite class people.

The Chief Minister said Pakistan’s first Hepatitis Filter

Clinic had started providing medical facilities to the patients and

in the similar manner Hepatitis Filter Clinics would also be set up

in other cities of the province where in addition to hepatitis

diagnosis and medical facilities, vaccination facility would also be provided.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to give final shape to the plan for

setting up of Hepatitis Filter Clinics in other cities so that this important programme might be initiated as soon as possible.

During the meeting, approval has also been given for purchase

of ultrasound machines for basic health centers of the province.

The Chief Minister said ultrasound machines would be

provided to basic health centers of the province and lady health

visitors would be given training for operating these ultrasound

machines.

He said with the provision of ultrasound machines, medical facilities

would be improved at the basic health centers.

He said 24 hour ultrasound facility must be provided at

the basic health centers and for this he would also look into the appointment of new lady health visitors.

The Chief Minister also directed to prepare framework for

increase in grants-in-aid for private hospitals and to establish

a committee in this regard which might prepare and present final recommendations for provision of grants-in-aid to private hospitals

and quality medical services to the patients.

He said for the provision of quality medical facilities to

common man, private hospitals had to play their part and collaborate

with government. “For serving the dismal humanity, we have to quit

the traditional outdated system,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said he would take every necessary step for improving the health care system of the province which consequently would benefit the dismal humanity.

The Chief Minister said under the Prime Minister’s Health

Insurance Programme, quality medical facilities were being provided to underprivileged people and the Punjab government had decided to

extend the scope of Health Insurance Program to the whole province.

He said billion of rupees would be spent on extending the

scope of Health Insurance Programme but that were not expenditures

and in fact investment for the provision of modern medical facilities

to the common man.

He directed to further extend TB Prevention & Control Program

and take all necessary steps for prevention of TB.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Adviser Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of the concerning departments, medical experts and other high officials were

also present on the occasion whereas Secretary Specialized Healthcare

& Medical Education also took part in the meeting via video link from Karachi.