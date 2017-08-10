22nd CNS Open Golf Championship 2017 commences

KARACHI, Aug 10 (APP): The 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff Open

Golf Championship is being played from August 17-20 at Karachi

Golf Club.

This was announced by Patron PN Golf Commodore Saqib Jamil Khattak

during a media brief held Thursday at Karachi Golf Club. Commander

Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Sohail Shams, Chief Executive

UMA and other sponsors were also present on the occasion.

The championship will be played in professionals, semi professionals,

amateurs, veterans, juniors and ladies categories.

For professionals and amateurs categories, the tournament will be

contested for 72 holes over a period of four days for which a sum of

Rs 7.0 Million is being offered as prize money. In addition, 36 holes matches for ladies

and semi professionals of Karachi Golf Club will

also be held on August 10-11 with a separate prize money of Rs.0.5 million and Rs.0.1

million respectively. Moreover, a lot of other prizes have also been offered for all

categories.

In addition to the primary responsibility of safeguarding maritime

frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy has always played an effective role in social

welfare, health and education. Other than these vital roles Pakistan Navy also has the

credit of being supportive to augment different sports in Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy has played a significant role in promoting sports at

organizational, Inter Services, national and international levels specially in the fields of

Sailing, Rowing, Shooting, Squash, Hockey, Cricket and Golf.

Pakistan Navy is cognizant of the significance of promotion of sports

among the youth of the country and deserves the right to be proud of its efforts to

revitalize Hockey, the national sport of the country, with its untiring efforts. Like other

games, Golf is also on the list of sports on which PN is working to promote.

In 1995, Pakistan Navy instituted Chief of Naval Staff Open Golf

Championship to add a national level Golf event in the calendar of Pakistan Golf

Federation. Ever since, it has become a regular and major event of national golf circuit.

The regular conduct of the championship since then is the manifestation of PN’s

commitment towards promotion of this sport at national level.