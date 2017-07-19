20 Yemeni civilians killed in air strike: UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 19 (APP): An air strike in Yemen has killed at least 20 people mostly from the same internally displaced family in the Mawza district of the southwestern province of Taez, the UN refugee agency reported Wednesday, expressing “deeply shocked and saddened”.

At least seven women and four children were among those killed, according to media reports.

“This latest incident once again demonstrates the extreme dangers facing civilians in Yemen, particularly those attempting to flee violence, as they disproportionately bear the brunt of conflict,” William Spindler, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said in a statement.

Since 2015, the southern Arabian nation has been in a conflict between forces loyal to President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and those allied to the Houthi rebel movement.

The airstrike was reported on Tuesday afternoon and the civilian casualties are still being verified with initial reports pointing to at least 20 deaths, including that of women and children, the spokesperson said.

There are two million internally displaced people in Yemen who have fled elsewhere across Yemen since the beginning of the conflict, but continue to be exposed to danger as the conflict has affected all of Yemen’s mainland governorates.

UNHCR has been appealing to parties to the conflict to ensure their utmost in the protection of civilians and the mitigation of suffering, Spindler said, stressing that a peaceful political solution is urgently needed.