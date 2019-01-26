KARACHI, Jan 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said 20 new freight trains would be operated during the current year to increase the revenue of the Pakistan Railways.
Addressing a press conference briefing here, he said the second freight train from Karachi was inaugurated on Friday which would run on daily basis.
20 new freight trains to be operated: Rashid
