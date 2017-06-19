2 PN personnel martyred, 3 injured in Jewani terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Two personnel of Pakistan
Navy (PN) embraced Shahadat and three others sustained injuries
when terrorists attacked the service vehicle they were travelling
in the coastal town of Jewani on Monday.
A PN spokesman, while confirming the news here, said the
injured were being rushed to Karachi for medical aid.
“Such cowardly acts cannot deter us. Those terrorists behind
this act will be taken to the task,” he said.
