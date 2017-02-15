15 kg explosive used in Peshawar suicide blast: CCPO

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP): About 15 kg of explosive was used in the

suicide bomb blast targeting a van carrying Civil Judge, Asif Jadoon and other judicial staff in Hayatabat Township on Wednesday, said Chief Capital Police Peshawar, Tahir Khan.

One person, driver of the van was killed and over ten injured due to

blast. The deceased has been identified as Khurshid, he added.

Talking to mediamen, CCPO Tahir Khan said the injured include three

ladies who were identified as Asifa, Rabia and Tehrima.

He said the suicide attacker targeted the vehicle of Civil judge, adding

that the Civil Judge and ten others were injured in the attack.

The injured were rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) where their condition was stated stable, said PTI leader and former KP government spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai. He said emergency has been imposed in all hospitals here.

The police and security forces rushed to the site of blast and cordon

off the area while starting search operation. Rescue operation has been completed, the official added.