13 injured in series of blasts in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): At least 13 people were injured in a series of low-intensity bomb attacks in Charsadda early Saturday morning.
According to a private news channel, the injured include a student, a
security guard, six children and five women. All of them have been shifted to nearby Shabqadar Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
Unknown miscreants lobbed a hand grenade at houses located in Shabqadar areas of Mosul Kor and Mero that left five women and six children injured.
In another Shabqadar area of Zarif Kor, a school was attacked that left a student and a security guard wounded.
Following the attacks, the local police kick-started search operation in the area.
