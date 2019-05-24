ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday said he inclined to proceed Heathrow in British Airways first flight expressing his delight over the resumption of its operation being in suspension almost a decade.

Talking to APP, he said he was blissfully happy over the British Airways resumption as he had played an important role into the matter.

He said the British Airways maiden flight would be given a warm welcome here at Islamabad International Airport and it would be received by him, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood and Minister for Civil Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan on the day.

The first flight of British Airways, owned by a Spanish-registered International Airways Group, will take off from Islamabad on June 3 at 09:30 am. Moreover, it will operate three flights a week.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the resumption of British flag-carrier’s operation to Pakistan would intrigue rest of the world to revisit their business policies and portray a soft image of the country across the world.

He said the Airways would help Pakistan in its integration with rest of the world especially, establishing viable travel links with North America and Euorpe.