LAHORE, Nov 07 (APP):Film star and director Zeba Bakhtiar
has started paper work for production of her new film under
her own direction.
Talking to APP here on Tuesday, she said that the success of
Pakistani films, realesed on Eid, encouraged Pakistani producers.
She said that time is not away when Pakistani films will again
establish their identity worldwide.
Zeba Bakhtiar said that young Pakistani actors and technicians
were doing hard work to restore the Pakistan film industry.
She said that now modern equipment and machinery is being used
to produce films of international standards.
Zeba prepares for her new film
