Workshop division wins PR inter division cycling championship

LAHORE, Nov 8 (APP):Workshop division here on Wednesday won Pakistan Railways (PR) inter division cycling championship at cycling

velodrome.

The winner accumulated 40 points with an all round performance with astute planning and technique. The hosts Lahore division secured second place with 26 points and behind them were Multan having won 12 points. Karachi division finished at fourth place.

Sports Officer PR, Rashid Mehmood Butt was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away prizes.