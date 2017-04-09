Well-being of general public will be on priority in budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday said that ensuring well-being of the general public would be accorded the utmost priority while preparing the budget for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The Minister said that, keeping in line with the past four years’ tradition, the present PML-N Government will take all opinion, proposals and constructive suggestions from experts into account.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Finance Division here to review matters related to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), said a press release.

Budget proposals with respect to the corporate sector were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic

Affairs Division, Chairman SECP and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and SECP.

Chairman SECP apprised the Minister regarding the consultations that

SECP has been conducting with various representatives of the

corporate sector to obtain their proposals and suggestions for the

upcoming budget.

The Finance Secretary informed the Minister that the Finance Division was working in close coordination with the SECP in this regard, and interaction with various other stakeholders was also being actively undertaken for the budget preparations.

He said that prescribed timelines for the budget were strictly being

followed.

The Minister impressed upon all the officials concerned to undertake budget preparations diligently while also abiding by the timelines.

Chairman SECP also briefed the Finance Minister on reform measures,

including legislative measures, being taken by the government to

facilitate the corporate sector.

The Minister emphasized that the reforms being introduced by the government were meant to facilitate and regulate the corporate sector, in line with international best practices.

He urged the SECP to continue undertaking measures to further facilitate the corporate sector.