Victims of Parachinar blast laud PM compensation package

PESHAWAR, July 3 (APP): The victims of twin blasts of Parachinar who are being treated at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here on Monday lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for announcing a huge compensation package for the dead and wounded of the incident.

Syed Sabir Hussain (34) son of Syed Sahib Ali Shah who sustained

critical wounds on both legs in the Friday’s suicide blasts in Parachinar told APP the Prime Minister deserved full appreciation for announcing Rs one million for heirs of each dead and Rs 500,000 for each injured, saying it would help the victims in completing their treatment besides fulfilling the educational, marriages and health needs of the deceased’s children.

“I was busy in Eid shopping at Tori market when a huge blast occurred on June 23 in Parachinar bazaar and fell unconscious,” he told APP.

“When I came into my conscious, I found myself at Orthopedics Ward of LRH,” he said with hope in eyes to come back to life.

“Pakistan is my country and we will give every sacrifice for it,” he

said with raising slogan of Pakistan Zindabad.

He said tribal people had rendered supreme sacrifices for the country

and would never disappoint nation whenever difficult situation comes on Pakistan.

Syed Murtaza 19 and Syed Mehdi Hussain residents of Parachinar who are being treated at LRH’s Orthopedics Ward due to wounds in left hand and left leg respectively told APP that the PM had won hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of tribal people by announcing a huge compensation package for the victims.

They urged government to appoint special doctors and provide ambulances to Parachinar hospitals for provision of better services delivery to the patients.

They said tribal people would never disappoint nation and would give

every sacrifices for protection of motherland.