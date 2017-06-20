USAID, finance ministry renew ongoing cooperation for development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): The United States is providing an
additional Rs 19 billion to create economic opportunities and pursue
economic and political reforms that promote prosperity in Pakistan.
The additional funds will be obligated for development in
Pakistan through an amendment to the Pakistan Enhanced Partnership
Agreement signed recently by the U.S. Agency for International
Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Finance, a statement
issued by the US embassy here said.
The USAID programmes to be supported through this agreement were
developed in consultation with the Pakistani government and support
the government of Pakistan’s vision 2025, which sets forth a roadmap
for a prosperous Pakistan.
The agreement reaffirms the U.S. government’s commitment to
continue its engagement with Pakistan through bilateral cooperation
and robust civilian and security assistance.
The additional funding will enable the U.S. and Pakistan to
work jointly on issues that are important to both countries:
energy, economic growth, stability, governance, education, and
health.
Between 2005 and 2016, the United States, through USAID, has
provided nearly Rs 840 billion of development funds to Pakistan,
making the country one of America’s largest recipients of foreign
assistance.
