USAID, finance ministry renew ongoing cooperation for development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): The United States is providing an

additional Rs 19 billion to create economic opportunities and pursue

economic and political reforms that promote prosperity in Pakistan.

The additional funds will be obligated for development in

Pakistan through an amendment to the Pakistan Enhanced Partnership

Agreement signed recently by the U.S. Agency for International

Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Finance, a statement

issued by the US embassy here said.

The USAID programmes to be supported through this agreement were

developed in consultation with the Pakistani government and support

the government of Pakistan’s vision 2025, which sets forth a roadmap

for a prosperous Pakistan.

The agreement reaffirms the U.S. government’s commitment to

continue its engagement with Pakistan through bilateral cooperation

and robust civilian and security assistance.

The additional funding will enable the U.S. and Pakistan to

work jointly on issues that are important to both countries:

energy, economic growth, stability, governance, education, and

health.

Between 2005 and 2016, the United States, through USAID, has

provided nearly Rs 840 billion of development funds to Pakistan,

making the country one of America’s largest recipients of foreign

assistance.