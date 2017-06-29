US image abroad has tumbled under Trump: Poll

NEW YORK, June 27 (APP): The image of the United States is in

sharp decline across the world under the leadership of Donald Trump, according to a new American survey.

Conducted by the Pew Research Centre, the survey covering 37

countries showed US favourability ratings dropping to 49 percent just

five months into Trump’s presidency. This compares with 64 percent at

the end of his predecessor Barack Obama’s 8-year term in office.

Just 22 percent have confidence in President Trump to do the right

thing when it comes to international affairs, it said.

The falls were much larger in some of America’s closest allies, including US neighbours Canada and Mexico, and European partners like Germany and Spain.

“The drop in favourability ratings for the United States is

widespread,” the Pew report said. “The share of the public with a

positive view of the US has plummeted in a diverse set of countries

from Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”

In many countries, the US ratings were comparable to those seen at

the end of the presidency of George W. Bush, whose invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan was deeply unpopular.

In France, Germany, Britain and Spain, the low levels of confidence

in Trump are very similar to the poor ratings for Bush in 2008.

Globally, the study said, 75 percent of respondents described Trump

as “arrogant”, 65 percent as “intolerant” and 62 percent as “dangerous.”

The survey showed widespread disapproval of Trump’s signature policy proposals, with 76 percent unhappy with his plan to build the wall on

the border with Mexico, 72 percent against his withdrawal from major trade agreements and 62 percent opposed to his plans to restrict travel to the US from some majority-Muslim countries.