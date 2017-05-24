ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Wednesday said the socio-economic uplift of masses was
the government’s priority and budget strategy was an important
tool for achieving these objectives.
He was chairing a high level meeting in which he was
briefed regarding Budget Strategy for Financial Year 2017-18,
PM office media wing said in a press release.
“Our government has focused on infrastructure
development but at the same time, accorded top priority to the
social sector also,” he said.
The prime minister said the unprecedented growth in the
development allocation for FY 2017-18 had increased three
folds as compared to budget allocation in FY 2012-13.
Our government had also accorded due priority to Azad
Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA, he added.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance
Muhammad Ishaq Dar, special assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar and
senior officials.
Socio-economic uplift of masses, government’s priority: PM
ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz