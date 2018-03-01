SMEDA identifies 13 sectors for investment

SIALKOT, March 1 (APP)::Small and Medium Enterprises
(SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Sher Ayub Khan on Thursday
said keeping in view the importance of China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC), SMEDA had prepared a detailed report
highlighting the avenues of investment by China and Pakistan.
The CPEC would open new vistas of development, prosperity
and industrial growth in Pakistan and it will be much
supportive in increasing exports to China to manifolds,
he added.
Talking to APP at Sports Industries Development Centre
(SIDC), he said that SMEDA in its report had identified
sectors in which business related investments could be made
by Chinese businesses.
He revealed that a total of 13 sectors had been identified
for investment and development and these sectors had also been
addressed in the SMEDA SME Development Plan which was a part
of Pakistan Vision 2025.
The priority sectors are logistic, ICT and allied services,
gems and jewellery, horticulture, construction, fisheries,
energy, dairy and livestock, engineering, mineral, leather, tourism, textile made
ups and apparel, he disclosed.
