SMEDA identifies 13 sectors for investment

SIALKOT, March 1 (APP)::Small and Medium Enterprises

(SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Sher Ayub Khan on Thursday

said keeping in view the importance of China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), SMEDA had prepared a detailed report

highlighting the avenues of investment by China and Pakistan.

The CPEC would open new vistas of development, prosperity

and industrial growth in Pakistan and it will be much

supportive in increasing exports to China to manifolds,

he added.

Talking to APP at Sports Industries Development Centre

(SIDC), he said that SMEDA in its report had identified

sectors in which business related investments could be made

by Chinese businesses.

He revealed that a total of 13 sectors had been identified

for investment and development and these sectors had also been

addressed in the SMEDA SME Development Plan which was a part

of Pakistan Vision 2025.

The priority sectors are logistic, ICT and allied services,

gems and jewellery, horticulture, construction, fisheries,

energy, dairy and livestock, engineering, mineral, leather, tourism, textile made

ups and apparel, he disclosed.