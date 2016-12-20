Sindh cycling factions unified

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP): Pakistan Cycling Federation in a landmark

achievement has successfully unified the rival factions of Sindh cycling Association.

“The unification of Khawaja group with Sindh Cycling Association took place at a meeting presided over by Secretary, PCF, Syed Azhar Ali Shah at PSB coaching centre Karachi”, said a spokesman of PCF here Tuesday.

The years long disputes between the two factions was damaging the cycling in the province, he added.

Setting aside the differences Khawaja group agreed to work under the banner of SCA. The meeting agreed to give, three positions of vice president, joint secretary and finance secretary, to Khawaja group in the set up of SCA.

Syed Azhar speaking on the occasion welcomed the unification of both the factions and hoped that renewed efforts will be made for the cause of cycling in sindh.

“We are not going to indulge in any politics. We want to serve the sport purely on merit. Sindh is a key unit of the PCF and I am thankful to the cycling fraternity of the province for their initiative to get united. The step will promote cycling in Pakistan”, said the PCF Secretary.

He said the PCF headed by Kokab Nadeem Warraich and himself as

Secretary is recognized by UCI and the Asian cycling body and Pakistan Olympic Association.

He assured the Sindh Cycling Association that PCF will extend every possible help to them for further promotion of cycling in Sindh. The Sindh Cycling Association also announced Karachi to Mirpurkhas Cycling

Race early next year.

President Sindh Cycling Association stated that the differences between the two groups had been damaging the sport. “We are very happy today that we are sitting together,” he said adding, “it is a memorable day for the cycling fraternity of Sindh”.

Javed Khan, an official of SCA, also appreciates the development and stated that it was necessary for the welfare of the riders and the unity will boost the sport. He stated that Sindh has been producing top riders. It’s a major nursery which is preparing cyclists for national duty. There are around 90 top-level cyclists in Sindh. More than 50 have got licenses, the official said.

Baran Baloch of SCA also appreciates the development and termed it a step forward for the development of cycling in the province.

He also said the unification will enable the riders to feature in the PCF-sanctioned national events.

The meeting was also attended by Col Saad Ibnul Hasan of Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC).