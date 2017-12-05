Senate, NA defence committee members visit Chakothi, Nezapir sectors

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP):A delegation, comprising members of Standing Committees on Defence of both houses of the Parliament

visited Chakothi and Nezapir sectors of Line of Control (LOC) Tuesday.

The delegation was briefed about situation along the Line of Control (LOC), Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) by

Indian Army and resultant loss of innocent civilian lives and damage to infrastructure, said a statement issued here

by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The delegates also visited Trade Facilitation Centre where they were apprised of trade activities carried out between India and Pakistan.

The delegation condemned Indian provocative CFVs and appreciated professional and befitting response by Pakistan Army while also protecting the local population.