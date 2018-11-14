ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Postal Services Wednesday recommended modernization of Postal Services and installation of Bio Metric system in the post offices.
The committee met here in Parliament House in chair Khushbakht Shujaat, Chairperson of the Committee.
Senate body for modernization of Postal Services
