Salman appointed Asian Athletics Association director

LAHORE, Apr 05 (APP):Secretary Punjab Athletics Association and a foreign qualified athletics coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, has been appointed

Asian Athletics Association director, which is a great achievement of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan.

“His appointment has been made possible due to personal efforts and interest of President AFP Maj-Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi. It is a matter of pride that Asian body has acknowledged the services of Salman Butt in the field of athletics,” said a spokesman for AFP here on Thursday.

He will be responsible for projects for trainers and coaches in Asia. This shows the confidence and good relations of all member federations of Asian Athletics Association with AFP.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed director Development Athletics Asia, Salman Iqbal, has thanked the AFP president and assured that he will

make his the best efforts to perform the entrusted responsibilities

up to his capabilities and to the entire satisfaction of AFP, AAA

and IAAF.