Rs 90bln to be spent on Haveli Bahadar Shah power project: CM

LAHORE, June 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has inspected the 1230-megawatt gas power plant in Haveli Bahadar Shah area of Jhang in detail on Monday.

He visited different areas of the plant including the control room and expressed his satisfaction over the speed of work. The CM also held meetings with different engineers and workers there, says a handout issued here.

Talking to them, he said that they were doing national service by working on a project of national importance and this role would always be remembered in the history. He said that the project was a milestone for overcoming load-shedding.

He said that 750-megawatt electricity production would start within a week. This would help further decrease load-shedding, he added.

Electricity generation will start from Monday night at

Haveli Bahadar Shah plant on trial basis. The first turbine

of this important project will start electricity production

on trial basis, he added. He said that under the leadership

of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N government’s

efforts for overcoming load-shedding had started bearing fruit.

While talking to the media persons during his visit to

Haveli Bahadar Shah Power Plant, the chief minister said that

we had to fight both darkness as well as its supporters. He

vowed that we would succeed on both fronts with the support of

the people and grace of Almighty Allah.

He said that the elements desirous of our failure in

journey to development, in fact, want to see the people

unsuccessful, but conscious people of Pakistan would not allow

it to happen. He said that the development made in the energy

production during the last four years had no example in

the 70-year history of Pakistan. He vowed that domestic as

well as industrial consumers would be provided required

electricity.

He paid tributes to local and international experts and

workers working day and night in scorching heat on this

important project with commitment and passion. He further said

that the PML-N government was setting new records of

development in Punjab while the opponents were engrossed

in levelling allegations. An amount of Rs 90 billion

will be spent on this project, concluded the chief minister.