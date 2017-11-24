Religious tourism vital for strengthening people to people contact

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The religious tourism plays an important role in strengthening people to people contact and helping the countries to get closer for better understanding of the cultural and social values and general perceptions, Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood said while visiting Sirhind Sharif to pay homage at the shrine of Sheikh Ahmed Farooqi, Mujadid Alf Sani in the Indian state in Punjab.

According to a message recieved here Friday, some 84 Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) are currently visiting Sirhind to participate in the annual Urs celebrations.

The high commissioner was welcomed by Sajjada Nasheen Khalifa Syed Muhammad Sadiq Raza, other trustees, and members of the local administration.

The Pakistani Zaireen, accompanied by the high commissioner, laid the traditional Chaddar at Rouza Sharif and offered fateha.

Later, the high commissioner held an interactive session with Pakistani Zaireen who shared their observations and suggestions. The Zaireen also thanked the Pakistan government and staff of the high commission for facilitating their visit.

Sohail Mahmood availed the opportunity to thank Khalifa Syed Muhammad Sadiq Raza and all others concerned who extended cooperation in the travel and stay of the visiting Pakistani pilgrims.