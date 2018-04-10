Showbiz 
Views: 133

Radio, TV artists stage demo

Posted By: Uploader

LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP):Scores of TV and Radio drama artists on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of local press club
and demanded the Punjab government to ensure the payment of their monthly financial assistance under the Khidmat card.
They told the media that artists were not paid monthly financial assistance since March 10.
They hoped that the Punjab government would ensure the payment of monthly financial assistance.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links