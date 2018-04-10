LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP):Scores of TV and Radio drama artists on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of local press club
and demanded the Punjab government to ensure the payment of their monthly financial assistance under the Khidmat card.
They told the media that artists were not paid monthly financial assistance since March 10.
They hoped that the Punjab government would ensure the payment of monthly financial assistance.
Radio, TV artists stage demo
