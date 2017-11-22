RAC holds discussion on Art and Culture Policy

RAWALPINDI, Nov 22 (APP):The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) organized a dialogue on the Art and Culture

Policy Framework for the province here Wednesday.

Artists of Potohar region took part in the session and gave their suggestions. They declared the policy a modern step

which will not only help to promote culture but also ensure economic uplift of artists.

Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said promotion of cultural

education, setting up of culture information centers, provision of material for

promoting regional languages, creating close link with culture reporters,

and setting up of arts council at district and tehsil levels were salient

features of the draft policy. He said arts councils were functional in all nine

divisions and efforts were underway to establish arts council in other eight

districts as well and work on them will start soon.

He said under the policy local filmmakers would be encouraged; FM radio channel will be set up, while

digital art will also be promoted. He said culture policy had been drafted with

the cooperation of all stakeholders and consultations had been made at every

level.

On this occasion, speakers said that promotion of culture was not the sole responsibility of government

but every segment of society should play their role as promotion of culture

guaranteed improvement in social outlook. She said the Punjab government took

historic measure by drafting new culture policy.

Naheed Manzoor, Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Sarfraz Shahid, Masood Khwaja, Aftab Ahmed Khan, Dr

Rawish Nadeem, Quyyum Tahir, Dr Zahid Chughtai, Shabir Mirza, Shakila Jalil,

Fahim Anwar, Dr Arshad Meraj, Prof Shehbaz Ali, Anjum Hababi, Afshan Sheraz Khan,

Rabia Tabbasum, Ashfaq Saleem Mirza and others were present on the occassion.