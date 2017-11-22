RAWALPINDI, Nov 22 (APP):The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) organized a dialogue on the Art and Culture
Policy Framework for the province here Wednesday.
Artists of Potohar region took part in the session and gave their suggestions. They declared the policy a modern step
which will not only help to promote culture but also ensure economic uplift of artists.
Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said promotion of cultural
education, setting up of culture information centers, provision of material for
promoting regional languages, creating close link with culture reporters,
and setting up of arts council at district and tehsil levels were salient
features of the draft policy. He said arts councils were functional in all nine
divisions and efforts were underway to establish arts council in other eight
districts as well and work on them will start soon.
He said under the policy local filmmakers would be encouraged; FM radio channel will be set up, while
digital art will also be promoted. He said culture policy had been drafted with
the cooperation of all stakeholders and consultations had been made at every
level.
On this occasion, speakers said that promotion of culture was not the sole responsibility of government
but every segment of society should play their role as promotion of culture
guaranteed improvement in social outlook. She said the Punjab government took
historic measure by drafting new culture policy.
Naheed Manzoor, Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Sarfraz Shahid, Masood Khwaja, Aftab Ahmed Khan, Dr
Rawish Nadeem, Quyyum Tahir, Dr Zahid Chughtai, Shabir Mirza, Shakila Jalil,
Fahim Anwar, Dr Arshad Meraj, Prof Shehbaz Ali, Anjum Hababi, Afshan Sheraz Khan,
Rabia Tabbasum, Ashfaq Saleem Mirza and others were present on the occassion.
RAC holds discussion on Art and Culture Policy
RAWALPINDI, Nov 22 (APP):The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) organized a dialogue on the Art and Culture