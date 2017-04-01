Quran education will be compulsory in all schools: state minister

FAISALABAD, Apr 01 (APP): The government has decided to declare Quran education compulsory in all public and private schools and a law in this regard would be enacted very soon by the parliament, said State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Mohammad Baligh-ur-Rehman.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at Jamia Salfia

Hajiabad here Saturday, he said that the federal government had already sanctioned declaring Quran education compulsory, and it believed that all federating units would support the bill, which would be moved soon in the parliament.

He said the Quran reading would be compulsory from class one to six,

and from class 7 to intermediate, the holy book education with its translation would be mandatory.

He said that this fundamental step would pave the way to transform the

younger generation into a true Islamic-minded generation. It would also help Pakistan to produce true Muslims, which would have capability to lead the Islamic world, he added.

Continuing, Baligh-ur-Rehman said that development, solidarity, progress

and prosperity of Pakistan is dependent on our youth and in this connection students would have to play a pivotal role in materialising this cherished objective.

He said that the government had taken extraordinary steps for

promotion of education which would lead Pakistan towards a prosperous future.

He eulogised the role of religious schools and said that they have

produced well-educated, skilled and Islamic-minded people, and now they are to introduce research-based system to prepare younger generation on modern scientific lines. It will also help them compete with the international community, he added.

Chaudhry Yaseen Zafar, principal Jamia Salfia, briefly introduced this

religious school and told that its entire administrative and educational departments have been upgraded.

Later, the state minister also distributed shields and cash prizes among

top position-holders.