Quaid wanted to create a peaceful, welfare state: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted Pakistan to become a welfare state in which solidarity, peace and mutual tolerance prevailed.

In a message on the occasion of 142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, he said Quaid-e-Azam dreamt of a welfare state whose people rose above provincialism and linguistic prejudice and worked for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said the present time required that people should make the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam part of their lives and follow his teachings.

Youth on whose future of Pakistan depended should follow in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam and earnestly lead their lives according to his teachings, he added.

Ahsan said, “We are fortunate that in Pakistan a large number of youth have qualification and abilities which are not less than those in any other country.”

“Youth of today are future leaders of the nation and we have great expectations that youth will play their role in the progress and prosperity of the country.”

He said our youth had achieved many milestones in the field of science and technology and the world had acknowledged the abilities of the youth.

It was need of the time that the youth stayed away from the linguistic, sectarian and extremist thoughts and gained modern knowledge, he added.

He said it was responsibility of the youth to work for revival of the glory of the Ummah.

“Youth need to become like Ibne Sina, Ibne Khuldun and Jabir Ibne Hayyan so that we can compete against other nations.”

The minister said, “today on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, we should pledge to follow his guiding principles and keep unity in our ranks and foil the conspiracies of the enemy.”

He said, “We should create a country which was free of parochialism and other biases and adopt the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline.”

The interior minister said Pakistan should be a country where women work shoulder to shoulder with men and everybody made an effort to change Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid e Azam.