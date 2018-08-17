PTI to welcome opposition’s constructive criticism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would welcome the constructive criticism by opposition and incorporate opposition’s suggestions in government policies, said PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Friday.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Shah Mehmood lamented that the speech of the Leader of the House Imran Khan was interrupted by the PML-N members in violation of commitment made by the PML-N leadership in the speaker’s chamber on Friday.

He thanked Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, allies and vowed taking the opposition along. PTI wanted to strengthen federation and new Pakistan would be made in cooperation with opposition parties. The cornerstone of political philosophy of PTI was to uphold the principals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and dreams of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal . PTI wanted to introduce reforms in various departments. The new government wanted to remove the sense of deprivation in small provinces, he added.

Criticizing PPP and PML-N, he said both the parties had dejected the people of the country, adding there was no foreign minister of the country for four years.

Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA’s) Maulana Abdul Wasay demanded the constitution of new Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as many parties had claimed rigging in July 25 general elections.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said MMA would soon move a resolution with the demand a bill to amend election laws.

Parliamentary leader of Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique felicitated Prime Minister elect Imran Khan.

Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Akhtar Mengal expressed the hope that the PTI-led government would work for the welfare of people. “I hope, the promises made with the people of the country will be fulfilled.”

` He said people despite harsh weather voted for hope and urged all the political parties to work for national agenda.

Akhtar Mengal demanded investigation into the rigging allegations in the elections. First, his constituency should be opened to ascertain if any rigging took place there, he added.

He also supported the demand of the opposition to set up a preliminary commission to investigate the alleged rigging. He stressed the need of rule of law in the country.

He urged the new government to take steps to protect the rights of people. He said basic facilities were missing in the Balochistan as Gwadar deep sea port had no clean drinking water facility.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) senior leader Fehmida Mirza felicitated the new leader of the House and hoped that the claims of PTI to bring the change would be materialized soon.

She also urged the opposition not to bring back the politics of 1990s and urged them to work for the strengthening of institutions and parliament. She also demanded the opening of constituencies to investigate the alleged rigging.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Magsi congratulated the new elected Prime Minister. He highlighted the issues of Balochistan and urged the new government to take steps to address the grievances of the Balochs. He expressed the hope that PTI would fulfill the promise made to his party.

Mohsin Javed congratulated the Prime Minister elect and demanded across the board accountability.

Meanwhile, National Assembly adopted a motion to use National Hall as polling booth for presidential elections scheduled to be held on September 4. The motion was moved by Dr Arif Alvi.

National Assembly adopted a resolution to condemn the holding of blasphemous caricatures competition in Netherland. Such act will promote extremism. The resolution was moved by MNAs Abdul Qadir Patel, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain and Abdul Shakoor.