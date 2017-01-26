PTF to hold two back-to-back tennis ten series

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is holding two back-to-back Lobbing Love Tennis Ten Series events at Karachi and Islamabad to promote the game of tennis in Pakistan.

The first of these two events will roll into action in Karachi at Union Club courts from Friday, while the second one will take place at Islamabad Tennis Academy courts from January 31, says a press release issued by PTF on Thursday.

Both the events are being held under the auspices of Karachi Tennis Association andÂ Islamabad Tennis Association, respectively.

Contests will be held for boys and girls of 10 and under and boys and girls of 8 and under. Both the events shall be played with modified low pressure soft balls as per ITF rules. The under 8 event shall be held on half court.

The US-based Lobbing Love Tennis Academy is the year-long sponsor of these far reachingÂ tennis competitions. Chief Executive of Lobbing Love Tennis Academy Eric Simpson is visiting Pakistan these days and will be the chief guest at Islamabad event.