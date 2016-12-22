Polling process for final phase of local bodies election commences

MULTAN, Dec 22 (APP): Polling process for final phase of local bodies

election commenced among tight security arrangements, here on Thursday morning. For the slot of Mayorship of Multan, the PMLN has awarded ticket to Naveed ul Haq Aaraen, who is brother of ex provincial minister of PML N Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Aaraen. Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf has given ticket to Adnan Dogar, who

is brother of PTI MNA Aamir Dogar.

A total of 91 voters will cast their votes for the election of the Mayor. According to political bigwigs, PML N candidate is considered as favourite candidate for slot of Mayorship.

For chairmanship of district council Multan, Muhammad Abbas Bokhari, the son of PML N’s Ex MNA Deewan Aashique Bokhari is also considered as favourite candidate. Earlier, his nomination paper was rejected by the district and session courts.

However, Abbas Bokhari challenged the decision in High Court on which Lahore High Court Multan bench allowed Abbas Bokhari to contest election.

A good number of voters have won election of UCs on PMLN ticket in the district, for which he is considered as stronger candidate.

Umar Farooq is nominated candidate of the PTI for the slot of

chairmanship.

A total of 142 voters will cast their votes in the elections for

chairman district council. Foolprrof security arrangements have been made for smooth

conduct of the elections.