PNCA Film Club to screen Azeri film “Ali and Nino” on Oct 16

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Film Club would organize screening of Azerbaijan film “Ani and Nino” on October 16 at PNCA. The film was directed by Asif Kapadia based on Kurban Said’s Novel of the same name. The fil is written by Christopher Hampton.

The film’s cast is international, with Maria Valverde and Adam Bakri in the main roles.

In this uneven return to fiction filmmaking, Director Asif Kapadia struggles to convey the sense of tragedy that has made his documentaries so power.

.PNCA Film Club Incharge Ijaz Gul told APP that the audience would like to watch this film which based on true story of Azerbaijan. He said that Film Club is screening films on weekly basis to entertain the people of capital city.