Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral interest, trade augmentation

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, convened on Wednesday at the Ministry of Commerce to deliberate on matters of bilateral interest and trade augmentation.

During, a side line meeting, Jam Kamal underscored the profound, amicable, fraternal, religious, and strategic ties existing between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the significance of nurturing these relations further,said a press release issued here.

Extending a warm reception, Jam Kamal cordially greeted the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, affirming Pakistan’s eagerness to strengthen collaboration.

In response, the Uzbekistan Minister acknowledged the gracious hospitality extended and expressed a commitment to bolster bilateral relations across all sectors.