Zumrad  Khan for collective efforts to create awareness about Thalassemia
ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):Pattern- in-Chief, Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) Zumrad  Khan on Wednesday said that collective efforts were required to create awareness about Thalassemia.
Addressing an event organized by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences  in connection with World Thalassemia Day, he said that thalassaemic children needed special attention.
He further stressed on the need for promoting and encouraging these children to make them a useful segment of society.
This year’s theme was “Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassemia Treatment for All’’.
International Thalassemia Day is a powerful call to raise awareness about this condition and its impact while celebrating solidarity of resilient Thalassemia community worldwide.
The thalassemia are inherited blood disorders characterized by decreased haemoglobin production.

