SC issues order regarding April 30 hearing of judges letter case

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued its written order regarding April 30 hearing of the suo-motu case pertaining to the letter of six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges.

The order said, “The five High Courts have submitted their respective proposals which were read out by the learned Attorney-General for Pakistan (‘AG’). Proposals were also sought from the Pakistan Bar Council (‘PBC’) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (‘SCBA’). PBC has submitted its proposals and the Vice President and Additional Secretary of SCBA state that since a meeting of the SCBA had not taken place they will be submitting their proposals before the next date of hearing.

“Few petitions and a number of applications have been filed by other bar councils and bar associations seeking to be joined as parties to these proceedings. Others too have filed similar applications. However, we will only entertain the same to the extent of considering proposals made therein.

“It would be appropriate and helpful if bar councils and bar associations come together and preferably file one document containing their proposals. However, if agreement cannot be reached amongst them they may file separate proposals.

“The learned AG may also submit proposals on behalf of the Federation.

“With regard to the allegations levelled in the letter of the six Hon’ble Judges of the Islamabad High Court against the Federation, or any agency under the Federal Government, responses thereto be submitted through the learned AG before the next date of hearing.”

Meanwhile, the dissenting note of Justice Athar Minallah said, “The Federal Government has to submit its response to the grave status of interference by the executive as highlighted by all the High Courts. This is the most serious and grave undermining of the independence of judiciary which cannot be trivialised. The Federal Government controls the intelligence agencies and it is for it to explain its position before this court. The buck stops with the Federal Government. The High Courts have indicated that the phenomenon has existed till recently.”