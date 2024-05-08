Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP): Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned May 9 as yet another dark chapter in the nation’s history.

He urged that justice must prevail for the perpetrators who attacked Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s residence, Jinnah House, and military installations, adding that the violence on May 9 was a malevolent scheme aimed at sowing chaos and enforcing fascism in the country.

According to the press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that the instigator behind the strongly condemnable events of May 9 is well-known to everyone.

He emphasized that Pakistan cannot afford to ignore the violence that perpetuated on May 9.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that such actions have no precedence in Pakistan’s political history, adding that leaking classified documents and attacking military installations is not politics; it’s anti-national.

He said that his party, the PPP, supports the demand for a judicial inquiry, overseen by the Chief Justice, is imperative for investigating the events of May 9.

However, he emphasized that for this to occur, all parties, including the PTI, must commit to accepting whatever decision the judicial commission arrives at.