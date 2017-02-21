PML-N working to flush out corruption, terrorism: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government was working to flush out corruption and terrorism from the country.

He talking to a private news channel said eradication of corruption and terrorism were the part of PML-N manifesto.

The minister condemned the terrorist attack in Charsada in which several people lost their lives and suffered injuries.

He lauded the police for killing the two suicide attackers which saved many lives.

To a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed to provide any evidence before the court in Panama Papers case.

He said the decision of the court on the issue would be accepted.