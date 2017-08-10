PML-N to win 2018 election with thumbing majority: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N)

would get victory in 2018 election with a thumbing majority.

The PML-N was a big political party in the country and it

would come again in the next general election, he said while

talking to a private news channel.

Those conspiring against the PML-N had failed in their designs

as Nawaz Sharif would come back as evident from increasing

support of the people, he added.

Referring to the big gathering in Rawalpindi, he said the

local people had come out to welcome their leader Nawaz Sharif

who was on his way to home in Lahore.

Expressing his reservations over the decision of apex court,

he said the thrice elected prime minister had been disqualified

for having an “Aqama”.

The people had been electing the PML-N since 1980, Khawaja Asif

said.

To a question, he said Nawaz Sharif’s rally would pass

through Mandra, Sohawa, Kharian, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and other

constituencies and the people would give a rousing welcome to their

leader.

“We have the seats in these areas and the people will come

out to express their sentiments, and emotions with their leader, ”

the minister said.