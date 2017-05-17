PML-N presents itself on all forums for accountability: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Daniyal Aziz Wednesday said PML-N was the only party in the country which presented itself for accountability.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was merely raising slogans of accountability but never presented itself for the same, he said talking to a private news channel.

Daniyal said all the political parties had consensus to take forward accountability process to strengthen the system and all of them should play their role in this regard.

To a question, he said the present government was determined to end power load-shedding and concrete measures were being taken in this regard.

He said power generation capacity had been enhanced to fill the gap in demand and supply.

The MNA urged all political parties to take collective measures for addressing national issues rather than doing point scoring.