PML-N govt made unparalled progress in South Punjab: CM

LAHORE, Nov 12 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that measures taken by the PML-N

government for progress and development are producing results.

He said whenever PML-N came to power it served the public

with constructive thinking and patriotism, adding that all

promises of public service have been materialized.

The chief minister expressed these views while talking

to parliamentarian from Muzaffargarh Sultan Mehmud Hinjra.

He said new history has been made by working on the

projects with hard work, honesty, and continuous struggle.

He said sincere and fair measures taken during this government

that have no parallel in 70 history of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said four and quarter years of our

government were a proof of transparency, service and honesty

and journey of progress and development would be forwarded

in the future as well.

He said billions of rupees have been spent on development

projects in neglected areas and special attention is being

paid on South Punjab. He said mobile health units, Daanish

Schools, modern hospitals and big educational institutions

have been established in South Punjab.

He said Tayyip Erdogan Hospital of modern facilities had

been set up in South Punjab, adding the Punjab government was

adding 250 beds to the hospital from its own funds.

He said South Punjab had been given 10 percent more funds

in comparison to its population. He said the PML-N government

has made all-out efforts for resources in South Punjab.

The chief minister said today South Punjab was moving

equally with central and north Punjab. He said in the past

only rhetoric was made, but our government has taken practical

step for progress and development in South Punjab.