PM vows to take Pakistan amongst top developed countries

SIALKOT, July 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday vowed to take Pakistan amongst the top

ranking developed countries and said the masses had rejected

the negative politics that wanted to push the country back to

the stone age.

He was addressing the Sialkot Chambers of Commerce and

Industry after inaugurating the Riaz-uddin Sheikh

Business Centre, where the business community of the

industrial city reposed full confidence in his economic

policies and stressed continuity.

Prime Minister Sharif said the Pakistan of 2017 was much

better than the one of 2013 and those demanding his

resignation were the ones who did not wish to take Pakistan

towards stability.

He said the past four years of negative politics had

slowed the pace of progress.

He said he believed that the only way forward was to address poverty,

unemployment and terrorism, by undertaking development in all spheres.

The prime minister regretted that the ongoing so-called

accountability was only aimed at creating disability in the country.

He said not even a penny of corruption had been

proved against him.

He said he and his party would come out clean from all

this mess, that had been going on since 2014.

He mentioned the earlier two phases of the sit-ins that only created

hurdles in Pakistan’s march towards progress and prosperity.

The prime minister rejected the ongoing campaign against

his pro-development government and said the stock market rose

from 19,000 to 54,000 points since he came into power.

He, however, regretted that due to the ongoing situation it slumped

by 10,000 points. “Who is responsible for this loss?” he questioned.

He said the US 56 billion dollars investment by

China in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor were delayed by

six months due to the sit-in at Islamabad.

He said his government was being held accountable for

the past 44 years.

He said his family had always been victimised in the past and had been

targeted for serving the masses.

Today Balochistan was a productive and integral part of

Pakistan, owing to the selfless service to the masses, the

prime minister said.

He said only the one who sincerely believed in the

uplift of the common man, the welfare of the farmers, the

betterment of industrialists and businessmen, could serve the

masses in the best possible manner.

He said work on the completion of different sections of the motorways

was going ahead at a fast pace.

He mentioned the progress on Karachi-Hyderabad, Sialkot-

Lahore and Multan-Karachi sections.

He termed it an extensive infrastructure development

programme that was unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

He said a number of road projects were near completion and added he

would inaugurate the new sections soon.

The prime minister said the first two years of his

government were spent on arranging funds for the development

projects and said today the long hours of loadshedding were a

thing of the past.

He said every few days ahead, a new power project would

be adding electricity to the national grid.

He said only a few years back the people were sick and tired of

endless power outages, unemployment, lawlessness and lack of

investment.

He said country’s railways network would be upgraded by

an investment of billions.

He said his government saved Rs168 billion in three power projects alone due to transparency and better management.

He said his government had worked very hard to turn

around the country’s economy and said he was proud to note

that all projects had been completed with complete

transparency.

He said Pakistan would soon have abundant, cheap electricity and

pointed its cost had dropped from Rs15 to Rs10 per unit and hoped that it would soon be down to Rs8.