PM urges people to vote for PML-N to end corrupt practices

DERA GHAZI KHAN March 31 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the people had to stand up against

the way the Senate election was held and vote for the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the next general election to rid the country of corrupt practices.

Addressing a gathering here after performing the groundbreaking of the Northern Bypass and Rakh Gajj – Bewata Section, he reiterated his strong reservations about the recent holding of the Senate election and its chairman.

The prime minister said he would get an endorsement of his views from the people and asked them whether those who had become members of Senate on basis of their wealth, were acceptable? The people shouted “No”.

He again questioned whether the same criterion should be adopted for the Senate chairman and the people again shouted “No”.

He said the PML-N did not pay even a single penny for that purchase to any member

in the Senate election. He said he would go an extra mile to put an end to this corrupt

practice.

He said the newly elected Senators and their political parties needed to give a

written oath that neither they were paid or they paid someone else to purchase a

vote.

Abbasi said today the nation had to resolve and pledge that they would put an

end to this heinous practice, otherwise he warned such corrupt lot would continue

to hold a sway over everything.

He said the people of Pakistan needed to decide whether they were willing to

see the sale and purchase of conscience of their elected representatives for a

single Senate seat or to reject that lot in the next general election.

He said the Senate chairman should have the courage to admit that money

was somehow paid to get the coveted seat.

He said it was unfortunate that those who serve the people, were being

removed through litigation and legal cases. He said that the mode needed to

end as it was not sustainable and was eventually damaging the country.

He said his party had full respect for the courts. However, he said it was

the right of the people of the country to take political decisions. He said it was

the right of the people to take such decisions and added those proved to be

always correct.

He said there could be criticism on the legal decisions but those taken by

the people could not be criticised as those eventually reflect the their will.

He said the nation could only progress, if democracy and political systems

were strong in the country. He said the people of Pakistan opted for Asif Ali

Zardari in 2008 and everyone knew, what he did to this country. In 2013,

the people sent him packing and opted Nawaz Sharif.

He asked the people to take a look around and see the economic progress,

the network of roads and motorways, the projects for power generation, and the

end of gas load-shedding were a proof who was sincere with the country.

He said the people today were the witness to the positive changes brought

in by Nawaz Sharif and now it was upto the people to choose wisely.

He asked the people to rise above petty differences, stand united and vote

for the only party that had practically shown that it was serious in serving the

masses and was working for the progress of the country.

He said the PML-N had always pursued a politics of decency. “People

throw stones on us, yet we return flowers. We have never been abusive

and used only polite language.”

He said the conscientious people of Pakistan would definitely react to

the way Nawaz Sharif was removed and would cast their votes in his favor

in the forthcoming general election.

He said he had full belief that in the next general election, the Pakistan

Muslim League (N) would again win with an overwhelming majority.

Mentioning the development phase launched across the country by the

PML-N, he said Rs18 billion would be spent on construction of those two

roads to bring about a sea change in the lives of the people of this region.

He said those roads were only a part of overall development works

that include hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, besides road,

rail and other infrastructure.

He said today over 1,700 km long network of roads was under construction

across the country and would usher in an era of prosperity.

He said the project for dualisation of the N-55 Indus Highway had already

commenced which would ultimately ease their travelling woes. He also assured

that the demand for a railway underpass would materialize on priority, when the

next PML-N government came to power.

He said Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had practically proved that he was

sincere in the progress of people. He said even the opponents of PML-N also

believed that such development work could only be done by this party, headed

by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said despite a plethora of challenges, sit-ins, court cases, the party

continued to selflessly serve the masses.

He said two major areas of electricity and communications were with the

representatives of the people of this area. He said since 1988 Farooq Ahmed

Leghari and the PML-N were on divergent lines.

He said there had always been difference of views, but the party respected

late President Leghari as he pursued the policy of principles. He said the name

of the airport of Dera Ghazi Khan needed to be named after the former President

Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari, who worked hard for the people of this area.

He said an unprecedented number of projects were today being launched

across the country. He said for next 20 years, Pakistan would not face any

shortage of natural gas. He said in past five years the number of new connections

had risen by 50 percent. He said the policy of merit and ‘first come first serve’ was

strictly being adhered to in the provision of natural gas.

The prime minister said Pakistan was undertaking a long journey towards

progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He

said it was time that the sanctity of vote was given due respect, and added

that was the reason that the people needed to vote in the next general election

for PML (N).

He was appreciative of the series of projects undertaken by the NHA and

thanked the Japanese government for its support. The event was attended by

ministers Awais Khan Leghari and Marvi Memon besides Jamal Khan Leghari,

Arshad Khan Leghari, Jaffar Khan Leghari and parliamentarians.