PM urges people to vote for PML-N to end corrupt practices

DERA GHAZI KHAN March 31 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the people had to stand up against
the way the Senate election was held and vote for the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the next general election to rid the country of corrupt practices.
Addressing a gathering here after performing the groundbreaking of the Northern Bypass and Rakh Gajj – Bewata Section, he reiterated his strong reservations about the recent holding of the Senate election and its chairman.
The prime minister said he would get an endorsement of his views from the people and asked them whether those who had become members of Senate on basis of their wealth, were acceptable? The people shouted “No”.
He again questioned whether the same criterion should be adopted for the Senate chairman and the people again shouted “No”.
He said the PML-N did not pay even a single penny for that purchase to any member
in the Senate election. He said he would go an extra mile to put an end to this corrupt
practice.
He said the newly elected Senators and their political parties needed to give a
written oath that neither they were paid or they paid someone else to purchase a
vote.
Abbasi said today the nation had to resolve and pledge that they would put an
end to this heinous practice, otherwise he warned such corrupt lot would continue
to hold a sway over everything.
He said the people of Pakistan needed to decide whether they were willing to
see the sale and purchase of conscience of their elected representatives for a
single Senate seat or to reject that lot in the next general election.
He said the Senate chairman should have the courage to admit that money
was somehow paid to get the coveted seat.
He said it was unfortunate that those who serve the people, were being
removed through litigation and legal cases. He said that the mode needed to
end as it was not sustainable and was eventually damaging the country.
He said his party had full respect for the courts. However, he said it was
the right of the people of the country to take political decisions. He said it was
the right of the people to take such decisions and added those proved to be
always correct.
He said there could be criticism on the legal decisions but those taken by
the people could not be criticised as those eventually reflect the their will.
He said the nation could only progress, if democracy and political systems
were strong in the country. He said the people of Pakistan opted for Asif Ali
Zardari in 2008 and everyone knew, what he did to this country. In 2013,
the people sent him packing and opted Nawaz Sharif.
He asked the people to take a look around and see the economic progress,
the network of roads and motorways, the projects for power generation, and the
end of gas load-shedding were a proof who was sincere with the country.
He said the people today were the witness to the positive changes brought
in by Nawaz Sharif and now it was upto the people to choose wisely.
He asked the people to rise above petty differences, stand united and vote
for the only party that had practically shown that it was serious in serving the
masses and was working for the progress of the country.
He said the PML-N had always pursued a politics of decency. “People
throw stones on us, yet we return flowers. We have never been abusive
and used only polite language.”
He said the conscientious people of Pakistan would definitely react to
the way Nawaz Sharif was removed and would cast their votes in his favor
in the forthcoming general election.
He said he had full belief that in the next general election, the Pakistan
Muslim League (N) would again win with an overwhelming majority.
Mentioning the development phase launched across the country by the
PML-N, he said Rs18 billion would be spent on construction of those two
roads to bring about a sea change in the lives of the people of this region.
He said those roads were only a part of overall development works
that include hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, besides road,
rail and other infrastructure.
He said today over 1,700 km long network of roads was under construction
across the country and would usher in an era of prosperity.
He said the project for dualisation of the N-55 Indus Highway had already
commenced which would ultimately ease their travelling woes. He also assured
that the demand for a railway underpass would materialize on priority, when the
next PML-N government came to power.
He said Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had practically proved that he was
sincere in the progress of people. He said even the opponents of PML-N also
believed that such development work could only be done by this party, headed
by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He said despite a plethora of challenges, sit-ins, court cases, the party
continued to selflessly serve the masses.
He said two major areas of electricity and communications were with the
representatives of the people of this area. He said since 1988 Farooq Ahmed
Leghari and the PML-N were on divergent lines.
He said there had always been difference of views, but the party respected
late President Leghari as he pursued the policy of principles. He said the name
of the airport of Dera Ghazi Khan needed to be named after the former President
Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari, who worked hard for the people of this area.
He said an unprecedented number of projects were today being launched
across the country. He said for next 20 years, Pakistan would not face any
shortage of natural gas. He said in past five years the number of new connections
had risen by 50 percent. He said the policy of merit and ‘first come first serve’ was
strictly being adhered to in the provision of natural gas.
The prime minister said Pakistan was undertaking a long journey towards
progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He
said it was time that the sanctity of vote was given due respect, and added
that was the reason that the people needed to vote in the next general election
for PML (N).
He was appreciative of the series of projects undertaken by the NHA and
thanked the Japanese government for its support. The event was attended by
ministers Awais Khan Leghari and Marvi Memon besides Jamal Khan Leghari,
Arshad Khan Leghari, Jaffar Khan Leghari and parliamentarians.
